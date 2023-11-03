Is there high school football on the docket this week in Wake County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southeast Raleigh High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles E. Jordan High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Purnell Swet Senior High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond Senior High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at New Bern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Garner High School at Pinecrest High School