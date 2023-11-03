North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Sampson County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Halifax High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northampton County High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
