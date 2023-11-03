North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Randolph County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Stanly High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherryville High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Grove High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
