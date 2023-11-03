North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Nash County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Richlands High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Rapids High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
