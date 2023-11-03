If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Nash County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Richlands High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Rapids High School at Nash Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount High School at Scotland High School