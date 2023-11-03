North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Madison County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Madison High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
