North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Johnston High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Barco, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden County High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.