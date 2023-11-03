Want to know how to stream high school football games in Iredell County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Independence High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iredell High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Mooresville High School