Is there high school football on the docket this week in Halifax County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northwest Halifax High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Salemburg, NC

Salemburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Southeast Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Halifax, NC

Halifax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at Gates County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gatesville, NC

Gatesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Rapids High School at Nash Central High School