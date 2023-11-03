North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeast Guilford High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
