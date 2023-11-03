North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ashley High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
