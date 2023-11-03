If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Ashley High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Vance County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Henderson, NC

Henderson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Clayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton High School at Seventy- First High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at Cleveland High School