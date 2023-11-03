North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Catawba County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bandys High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunter Huss High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hickory, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.