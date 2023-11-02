Oddsmakers heavily favor the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is favored by 12.5 points. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up only 15 points per game. The offense ranks 78th (25.9 points per game). With 22.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wake Forest ranks 102nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 58th, surrendering 24.5 points per contest.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Duke vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -12.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -500 +375

Wake Forest Recent Performance

The Demon Deacons are struggling of late on both sides of the ball -- gaining 265 yards per game in their past three games (-108-worst in college football), and allowing 461.3 per game (13th-worst).

The Demon Deacons are scoring 16.7 points per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football), and allowing 29.3 per game (-37-worst).

Wake Forest is -90-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (153.3), and -125-worst in passing yards given up (335).

The Demon Deacons are -55-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (111.7), and 88th in rushing yards conceded (126.3).

Over their past three games, the Demon Deacons have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Wake Forest has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Wake Forest has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Wake Forest has hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Wake Forest has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Wake Forest has been at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 1,279 yards (159.9 yards per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 82 yards .

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 493 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has taken 86 carries and totaled 425 yards.

Jahmal Banks' 476 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 receptions on 68 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has totaled 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Wesley Grimes has racked up 299 reciving yards (37.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Jasheen Davis has five sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 28 tackles.

Jacob Roberts is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 46 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks.

DaShawn Jones has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 30 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

