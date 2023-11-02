ACC opponents match up when the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) square off on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke has the 96th-ranked offense this season (349.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 22nd-best with just 320.3 yards allowed per game. With 342.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wake Forest ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 80th, allowing 384.5 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Statistics

Wake Forest Duke 342.5 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (101st) 384.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (23rd) 143.0 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (38th) 199.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (116th) 15 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (25th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,279 yards (159.9 yards per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 82 yards .

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 493 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has run for 425 yards across 86 carries.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 476 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has collected 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Wesley Grimes' 35 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 1,102 yards passing for Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 352 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has racked up 488 yards on 83 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 405 yards (50.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's 440 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has totaled 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 30 passes for 435 yards (54.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 17 receptions for 144 yards, an average of 18.0 yards per contest.

