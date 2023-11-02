Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Week 10 schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups, fans from North Carolina should tune in to see the Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus the Duke Blue Devils.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 2
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-12.5)
Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Elon Phoenix at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Davidson Wildcats at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Beirne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 21 Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-17)
Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Tulsa (-4)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)
Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-4.5)
