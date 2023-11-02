Something has to give when the New York Rangers (7-2, on a five-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4, winners of three straight). The game on Thursday, November 2 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes lost the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +100 or more one time this season and lost that game.

The Hurricanes have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in six of 10 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 28 (18th) Goals 36 (3rd) 18 (2nd) Goals Allowed 37 (30th) 11 (3rd) Power Play Goals 10 (4th) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 36 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 30th.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.

