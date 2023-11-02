The New York Rangers (7-2) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected competitive game against the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in six of 10 games this season.

The Rangers have been victorious in seven of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

The Hurricanes fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

New York is 7-2 (victorious in 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.