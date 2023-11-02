Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Rangers (7-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Knee Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

With 36 goals (3.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's third-best offense.

Carolina has allowed 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 28 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+10) makes the team fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.