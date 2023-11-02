Hurricanes vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 2
Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Rangers (7-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- With 36 goals (3.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's third-best offense.
- Carolina has allowed 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.
- They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 28 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+10) makes the team fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.