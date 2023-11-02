ACC rivals square off when the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is favored by 12.5 points. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Duke ranks 95th in total offense this season (349.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 349.6 yards allowed per game. Wake Forest ranks 102nd with 342.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 384.5 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Duke vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -12.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -500 +375

Duke Recent Performance

The Blue Devils have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 258.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-114-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 358.7 total yards per contest (63rd).

The last three games have seen the Blue Devils' offense struggle, ranking -91-worst in the FBS in points (14.7 points per game). They rank 77th on the other side of the ball (21.3 points surrendered per contest).

Duke has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, putting up 111.3 passing yards per game during that stretch (-116-worst). It has been more competent on defense, allowing 192.7 passing yards per game (88th-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, the Blue Devils rank seventh-worst in rushing offense (147.3 rushing yards per game) and -43-worst in rushing defense (166.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Blue Devils have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Duke has hit the over once.

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Duke games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Duke has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Duke has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has compiled 1,102 yards (137.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has 488 rushing yards on 83 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has piled up 405 yards on 75 attempts, scoring three times.

Jordan Moore's team-leading 440 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 57 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 53 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has racked up 17 receptions for 144 yards, an average of 18.0 yards per game.

Aeneas Peebles has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Tre Freeman, Duke's leading tackler, has 55 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

