The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in an ACC battle.

Duke has the 78th-ranked offense this season (25.9 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking eighth-best with only 15 points allowed per game. With 22.3 points per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 104th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 58th, giving up 24.5 points per contest.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Duke Wake Forest 349.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (106th) 320.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (72nd) 179.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (86th) 170.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (104th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (112th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has racked up 1,102 yards (137.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (44 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has 488 rushing yards on 83 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 405 yards (50.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's 440 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has collected 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 53 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has a total of 144 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has racked up 1,279 yards (159.9 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 82 yards .

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 110 carries for 493 yards, or 61.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has totaled 425 yards on 86 carries.

Jahmal Banks has registered 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 476 (59.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 28 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 357 yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes' 35 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

