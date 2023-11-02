Can we expect Brent Burns finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Burns averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 18 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.