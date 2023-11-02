In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

In 17 of 64 games last season, Svechnikov scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 11 assists.

Svechnikov averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.