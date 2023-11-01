Next up for the Winthrop Eagles (7-3) is a game away versus the Little Rock Trojans, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Winthrop games

Winthrop's next matchup information

Opponent: Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock Trojans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center

Jack Stephens Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Winthrop players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% KJ Doucet 10 14.0 3.7 1.7 0.6 0.0 50.6% (45-89) 45.0% (18-40) Kelton Talford 10 12.4 4.2 0.4 0.5 0.5 64.2% (43-67) 0.0% (0-2) Kasen Harrison 10 11.5 3.6 4.0 1.5 0.2 43.2% (38-88) 34.5% (10-29) Nick Johnson 10 10.6 4.0 1.5 1.6 0.2 40.2% (33-82) 30.0% (9-30) Alex Timmerman 9 10.0 6.1 0.9 0.3 0.0 55.4% (31-56) 33.3% (1-3)

