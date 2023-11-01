A game at home versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs is up next for the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Carolina games

Western Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Ramsey Center

Ramsey Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Western Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Vonterius Woolbright 8 22.1 11.3 4.6 0.1 0.0 48.4% (61-126) 33.3% (3-9) DJ Campbell 8 12.3 4.9 2.3 0.5 0.1 54.7% (41-75) 25.0% (3-12) Tre Jackson 8 10.9 3.5 1.9 1.1 0.1 33.0% (30-91) 28.6% (18-63) Russell Jones 7 11.0 2.4 1.3 0.9 0.0 43.5% (27-62) 45.9% (17-37) Bernard Pelote 8 6.9 4.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 50.0% (22-44) 40.7% (11-27)

