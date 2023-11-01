Buy Tickets for Wake Forest Demon Deacons Women's Basketball Games
Wake Forest's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Demon Deacons are currently 2-6) on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Charlotte 49ers.
Upcoming Wake Forest games
Wake Forest's next matchup information
- Opponent: Charlotte 49ers
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Top Wake Forest players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kaia Harrison
|8
|10.0
|3.3
|2.4
|1.1
|0.1
|39.1% (25-64)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Elise Williams
|8
|9.5
|5.1
|4.3
|2.1
|0.3
|28.1% (27-96)
|23.8% (10-42)
|Malaya Cowles
|8
|9.4
|3.4
|0.6
|1.0
|0.4
|61.5% (32-52)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Madisyn Jordan
|8
|7.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|48.8% (20-41)
|43.8% (14-32)
|Alexandria Scruggs
|8
|6.5
|4.4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.1
|46.8% (22-47)
|21.4% (3-14)
