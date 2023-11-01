Do you live and breathe all things Wake Forest? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Demon Deacons. For more info, including current team stats, continue reading.

Wake Forest team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hunter Sallis 7 19.1 3.1 2.1 1.1 0.4 Cameron Hildreth 7 17.9 5.0 3.1 0.7 0.1 Kevin Miller 7 16.4 2.7 3.6 1.6 0.1 Andrew Carr 7 16.0 7.6 1.0 0.6 2.4 Parker Friedrichsen 7 3.3 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 Zach Keller 7 2.7 2.7 0.1 0.6 0.4 Marqus Marion 7 2.0 4.0 0.3 0.9 0.6 Matthew Marsh 4 2.5 4.3 0.3 0.5 0.8 Abramo Canka 5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Aaron Clark 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0

Wake Forest season stats

Wake Forest has a 4-3 record on the season so far.

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Wake Forest beat the Florida Gators (No. 99-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 82-71 win on November 29 -- its best victory of the season.

This season, the Demon Deacons haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on Wake Forest's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Wake Forest games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Rutgers H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 NJIT H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Delaware State H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Presbyterian H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Virginia Tech H 2:00 PM

