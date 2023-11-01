It's not enough to simply be a fan of UNC Greensboro. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Spartans by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

UNC Greensboro team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mikeal Brown-Jones 6 18.3 7.0 0.8 0.5 0.8 Keyshaun Langley 6 15.5 3.3 2.2 1.8 0.0 Donovan Atwell 6 12.8 2.2 0.5 0.8 0.0 Kobe Langley 6 8.3 3.2 6.2 2.7 0.5 Joryam Saizonou 6 7.2 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Jalen Breath 6 5.8 5.3 0.7 0.5 0.3 Tim Ceaser 6 3.7 2.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 Akrum Ahemed 6 3.2 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 Mason So 3 2.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Domas Kauzonas 5 1.2 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.2

UNC Greensboro season stats

UNC Greensboro has a 5-1 record so far this season.

The Spartans are a perfect 1-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (3-0 in neutral-site games).

Against the UIC Flames, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, UNC Greensboro registered its best win of the season on November 26, a 58-57 victory.

The Spartans have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Greensboro has one game left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming UNC Greensboro games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 William Peace H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Elon H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Marshall A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 High Point A 7:00 PM

