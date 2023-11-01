Don't be a fickle fan of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

UNC Asheville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lalmani Simmons 7 10.6 3.3 0.7 1.0 0.0 McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 5 13.8 8.2 1.4 0.8 0.4 Mallory Bruce 7 8.0 4.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 Jaila Lee 7 7.1 5.3 1.1 1.3 0.4 Jamaya Blanks 6 6.3 5.7 0.7 1.0 0.3 Millie Brown 7 4.0 1.0 0.9 0.4 0.0 Abigail Wilson 7 3.6 3.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 Faith Adams 7 3.0 3.0 2.1 0.7 0.1 Nycerra Minnis 7 2.0 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.4 Dakota McCaughan 7 1.3 0.7 0.9 0.1 0.0

UNC Asheville season stats

UNC Asheville's record is just just 2-5 so far this season.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

UNC Asheville, in its signature win of the season, beat the Queens (NC) Royals 67-53 on November 21.

The Bulldogs, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Of UNC Asheville's 22 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming UNC Asheville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Warren Wilson H 11:30 AM Sat, Dec 9 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 North Carolina Central H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UNC Greensboro H 2:00 PM

