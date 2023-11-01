The Houston Rockets (0-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Hornets 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-9.1)

Rockets (-9.1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets found it difficult to produce points last year, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 111 points per game. They fared better defensively, ranking 22nd by giving up 117.2 points per contest.

Charlotte ranked ninth in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds per contest, but it allowed 46.2 rebounds per game, which ranked second-worst in the league.

The Hornets averaged 25.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 17th in the NBA.

Charlotte ranked 18th in the NBA with 13.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 11th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

When it came to three-pointers, the Hornets struggled, as they ranked fourth-worst in the league in threes made (10.7 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.