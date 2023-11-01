Buy Tickets for Queens Royals Basketball Games
Queens' 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Royals are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Carolina University Bruins.
Upcoming Queens games
Queens' next matchup information
- Opponent: Carolina University Bruins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Curry Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Queens players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|AJ McKee
|10
|17.7
|4.9
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|41.1% (62-151)
|27.6% (16-58)
|Deyton Albury
|10
|15.0
|5.7
|4.8
|1.7
|0.8
|42.4% (50-118)
|26.7% (4-15)
|BJ McLaurin
|10
|11.9
|6.8
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|44.0% (37-84)
|34.8% (16-46)
|Chris Ashby
|10
|10.0
|0.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|41.2% (35-85)
|40.5% (30-74)
|Bryce Cash
|10
|7.7
|3.4
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|46.9% (30-64)
|27.3% (6-22)
