Queens' 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Royals are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Carolina University Bruins.

Upcoming Queens games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Carolina University H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Appalachian State H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Mercer A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Clemson A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Duke A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kennesaw State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 FGCU H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Jacksonville A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Florida A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Central Arkansas H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Alabama A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Eastern Kentucky H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bellarmine H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Lipscomb A 8:00 PM

Queens' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Carolina University Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Curry Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Queens players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
AJ McKee 10 17.7 4.9 2.7 1.8 0.2 41.1% (62-151) 27.6% (16-58)
Deyton Albury 10 15.0 5.7 4.8 1.7 0.8 42.4% (50-118) 26.7% (4-15)
BJ McLaurin 10 11.9 6.8 1.0 0.2 0.2 44.0% (37-84) 34.8% (16-46)
Chris Ashby 10 10.0 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.0 41.2% (35-85) 40.5% (30-74)
Bryce Cash 10 7.7 3.4 1.3 0.6 0.1 46.9% (30-64) 27.3% (6-22)

