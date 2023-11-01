Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Queens Royals. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Queens Royals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Queens team leaders

Want to buy Deyton Albury's jersey? Or another Queens player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG AJ McKee 8 17.3 5.3 2.6 1.9 0.1 Deyton Albury 8 15.3 6.0 4.5 1.3 0.6 BJ McLaurin 8 11.9 6.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 Chris Ashby 8 9.5 1.0 1.3 0.4 0.0 Bryce Cash 8 7.8 3.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 Jacobi Sebock 5 6.0 4.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 Kobe George 7 2.7 1.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 Logan Threatt 5 3.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 Malcolm Wilson 8 1.3 3.8 0.3 0.1 1.4 Jaxon Pollard 7 0.6 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.0

Queens season stats

Queens is 4-4 so far this season.

The Royals are 3-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Queens' signature win this season came against the High Point Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 306) in the RPI. Queens brought home the 74-72 win at home on November 14.

The Royals, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Queens has 24 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Royals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Queens games

Check out the Royals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Carolina Christian H 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Winthrop A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Carolina University H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Appalachian State H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Mercer A 7:00 PM

Check out the Royals this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.