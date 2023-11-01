If you're a die-hard fan of Queens (NC) women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Royals apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Queens (NC) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nicole Gwynn 7 17.0 3.6 1.4 1.6 0.0 Jordyn Weaver 7 11.3 7.3 0.3 0.6 0.1 Alexandria Johnson 7 11.0 1.7 2.6 0.7 0.0 Adia Brisker 7 6.3 4.0 1.1 2.0 0.0 Amari Davis 7 5.3 5.4 1.1 1.0 0.0 Tiziana Huici 7 4.3 1.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Tameia Shaw 7 3.0 0.6 1.1 1.0 0.0 Kennedy Fuller 7 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 Kaitlyn Adams 6 2.2 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.0 Kinley Brown 6 2.0 1.8 1.2 0.7 0.5

Queens (NC) season stats

Queens (NC) is 3-4 so far this season.

The Royals are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Queens (NC) defeated the No. 334-ranked (according to the RPI) South Carolina Upstate Spartans, 61-51, on November 17, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Royals have played two games this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Queens (NC)'s schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Queens (NC) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Winthrop A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Columbia (SC) H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Radford A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Western Carolina H 3:00 PM

