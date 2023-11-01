North Carolina's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Tar Heels are currently 6-3) on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, versus the UConn Huskies.

If you're looking to see the North Carolina Tar Heels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming North Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UConn N 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Oklahoma N 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Clemson H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Syracuse H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Notre Dame A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Florida State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Virginia H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Georgia Tech A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Louisville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Miami (FL) H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Virginia A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 NC State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Virginia Tech H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Duke A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UConn Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Carolina players

Shop for North Carolina gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Deja Kelly 9 16.1 3.3 2.6 1.9 0.4 37.2% (48-129) 26.7% (8-30)
Alyssa Ustby 9 11.0 8.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 46.2% (42-91) 0.0% (0-5)
Maria Gakdeng 9 10.9 6.1 0.3 0.4 1.3 71.4% (40-56) -
Lexi Donarski 9 10.6 2.1 1.2 1.0 0.0 37.6% (32-85) 40.0% (22-55)
Indya Nivar 9 6.6 4.9 1.0 1.3 0.6 36.1% (22-61) 25.0% (5-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.