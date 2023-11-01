With a record of 3-5, the North Carolina Central Eagles' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Jacksonville Dolphins, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming North Carolina Central games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Jacksonville A 6:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UNC Wilmington A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Furman A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Howard H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Norfolk State H 5:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 North Carolina Wesleyan H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Delaware State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Coppin State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Morgan State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Howard A 2:00 PM

North Carolina Central's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jacksonville Dolphins
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Swisher Gymnasium

Top North Carolina Central players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kimeira Burks 8 14.5 4.0 1.1 1.6 0.0 35.7% (40-112) 31.0% (22-71)
Kyla Bryant 8 12.5 4.4 2.3 2.5 0.1 37.8% (37-98) 21.2% (7-33)
Morgan Callahan 7 11.1 9.1 1.3 1.9 0.3 34.1% (29-85) 0.0% (0-5)
Nijah Cunningham 8 6.5 4.5 0.4 0.9 0.5 45.7% (21-46) -
Janiah Jones 7 7.1 2.6 1.9 2.1 0.0 31.6% (18-57) 23.5% (4-17)

