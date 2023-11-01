Currently 3-4, the North Carolina A&T Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Mercer Bears, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming N.C. A&T games

N.C. A&T's next matchup information

Opponent: Mercer Bears

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center

Top N.C. A&T players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Maleia Bracone 7 12.1 6.0 3.0 2.6 0.4 42.3% (30-71) 30.0% (12-40) Chaniya Clark 7 11.3 7.0 1.1 0.3 0.4 50.8% (33-65) 20.0% (2-10) Jordyn Dorsey 7 11.0 4.3 3.3 1.7 0.0 33.8% (23-68) 36.0% (9-25) D'Mya Tucker 7 10.1 5.0 2.3 1.1 0.7 37.7% (23-61) 21.1% (4-19) Nyah Willis 7 6.7 1.9 2.0 0.6 0.3 41.9% (13-31) 35.7% (5-14)

