Buy Tickets for North Carolina A&T Aggies Basketball Games
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) will next play on the road against the High Point Panthers, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the North Carolina A&T Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming N.C. A&T games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T's next matchup information
- Opponent: High Point Panthers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for N.C. A&T's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top N.C. A&T players
Shop for N.C. A&T gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Landon Glasper
|7
|18.7
|2.7
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|31.9% (37-116)
|29.2% (19-65)
|Jeremy Robinson
|7
|11.6
|4.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|53.7% (29-54)
|18.2% (2-11)
|Camian Shell
|7
|9.0
|3.7
|6.1
|1.0
|0.1
|32.2% (19-59)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes
|7
|7.9
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|34.0% (18-53)
|31.8% (14-44)
|Kyle Duke
|7
|7.4
|2.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|37.5% (18-48)
|23.5% (4-17)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.