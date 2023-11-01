Buy Tickets for NC State Wolfpack Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Liberty Lady Flames is coming up for the NC State Wolfpack women (9-0), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming NC State games
NC State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Liberty Lady Flames
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Reynolds Coliseum
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra
Top NC State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aziaha James
|9
|16.2
|4.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.0
|49.1% (52-106)
|43.5% (20-46)
|Saniya Rivers
|9
|13.7
|6.0
|4.6
|2.2
|0.7
|46.7% (42-90)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Madison Hayes
|9
|10.0
|5.3
|1.7
|0.8
|0.7
|54.9% (28-51)
|50.0% (11-22)
|River Baldwin
|9
|9.7
|6.7
|1.0
|0.2
|1.0
|60.7% (34-56)
|-
|Zoe Brooks
|9
|9.4
|3.9
|3.2
|1.2
|0.6
|46.3% (31-67)
|20.0% (4-20)
