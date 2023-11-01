NC State (6-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Upcoming NC State games

NC State's next matchup information

Opponent: UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Broadcast: ACC Network

Top NC State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jayden Taylor 8 14.9 4.3 1.8 1.8 0.3 48.1% (38-79) 50.0% (16-32) Casey Morsell 8 13.9 3.6 2.0 0.6 0.3 44.0% (40-91) 36.1% (13-36) DJ Horne 8 12.3 2.8 2.8 1.4 0.0 38.0% (35-92) 33.3% (15-45) D.J. Burns 6 13.7 4.8 2.0 0.8 0.3 51.4% (36-70) 0.0% (0-1) Dennis Parker Jr. 8 5.6 3.1 0.8 1.1 0.5 44.4% (16-36) 25.0% (3-12)

