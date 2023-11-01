Lakers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.
- Lakers outings last season had an average of 233.8 points, and that's 8.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers went 41-41-0 ATS last season.
- The Lakers won 64.5% of the games last season in which they were favored on the moneyline (20-11).
- The Lakers had a record of 12-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers' implied win probability is 67.7%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- The Clippers combined with their opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Clippers games last year (225.5) is 1.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Clippers went 40-42-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the Clippers won nine out of the 30 games, or 30%, in which they were the underdog.
- The Clippers did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Clippers.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Lakers owned a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
- In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they went over the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).
- Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).
- The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Clippers had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of the Clippers' games finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) compared to on the road (63.4%, 26 of 41).
- The Clippers' 113.6 points per game were only three fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers conceded.
- The Clippers went 21-9 versus the spread and 26-4 overall when they scored more than 116.6 points.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Lakers
|Clippers
|117.2
|113.6
|6
|17
|31-19
|21-9
|34-16
|26-4
|116.6
|113.1
|20
|12
|26-9
|33-23
|26-9
|35-21
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.