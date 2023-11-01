The Houston Rockets (0-1) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Nick Richards' stats last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 62.9% from the floor.

Rockets Players to Watch

Per game, Fred VanVleet put up points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last year. He also put up 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green's numbers last season were 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He drained 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Hornets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Hornets 110.7 Points Avg. 111.0 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 45.7% Field Goal % 45.7% 32.7% Three Point % 33.0%

