At Toyota Center on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets had a -644 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They put up 110.7 points per game, 28th in the league, and allowed 118.6 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

The Hornets averaged 111.0 points per game last season (27th in the league) while allowing 117.2 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They had a -512 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 221.7 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 235.8 points per contest last year, 13.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Houston went 34-48-0 ATS last season.

Charlotte won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Rockets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.