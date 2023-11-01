With a record of 4-5, the High Point Panthers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Davidson Wildcats, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to see the High Point Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming High Point games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Davidson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Campbell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Elon H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Radford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Gardner-Webb A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 UNC Asheville A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Charleston Southern A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 South Carolina Upstate H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Winthrop H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Longwood A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

High Point's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Davidson Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: John M. Belk Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for High Point's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top High Point players

Shop for High Point gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lauren Bevis 8 15.9 2.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 42.4% (39-92) 33.3% (18-54)
Nakyah Terrell 9 10.2 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.0 44.3% (35-79) 35.7% (10-28)
Bukky Akinsola 9 6.6 2.4 1.2 1.2 0.4 33.8% (26-77) 9.1% (1-11)
Anna Haeger 8 6.0 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.1 37.5% (18-48) 8.3% (1-12)
Claire Wyatt 9 4.6 1.9 1.0 0.1 0.7 38.5% (15-39) 33.3% (6-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.