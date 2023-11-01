With a record of 7-3, the High Point Panthers' next matchup is at home versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming High Point games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia A 5:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Canisius H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Bellarmine H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Radford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Gardner-Webb H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Presbyterian A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Charleston Southern H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Winthrop A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Longwood H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UNC Asheville A 6:30 PM

High Point's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top High Point players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Duke Miles 10 18.9 1.8 4.4 1.1 0.2 61.2% (74-121) 37.1% (13-35)
Kimani Hamilton 10 13.9 7.7 1.7 1.2 0.8 47.0% (47-100) 30.8% (8-26)
Abdoulaye 10 13.7 4.4 1.3 0.5 0.0 47.4% (46-97) 41.9% (18-43)
Kezza Giffa 10 13.0 2.3 3.6 0.5 0.0 46.6% (27-58) 36.0% (9-25)
Trae Benham 10 8.6 5.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 40.0% (28-70) 39.3% (24-61)

