Currently 0-7, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Gardner-Webb games
Gardner-Webb's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alico Arena
Top Gardner-Webb players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ashley Hawkins
|7
|14.0
|4.1
|4.6
|0.9
|0.1
|44.6% (37-83)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Lauren Bailey
|7
|9.0
|4.0
|0.4
|0.7
|0.1
|36.2% (21-58)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Nyla Walker
|7
|8.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|28.9% (24-83)
|21.4% (6-28)
|Micahla Funderburk
|7
|8.0
|2.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
|30.0% (18-60)
|28.9% (13-45)
|Grace Pack
|7
|4.7
|3.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|22.9% (11-48)
|18.8% (6-32)
