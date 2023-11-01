Exclusive Offers on Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Gardner-Webb team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Ashley Hawkins
|7
|14.0
|4.1
|4.6
|0.9
|0.1
|Lauren Bailey
|7
|9.0
|4.0
|0.4
|0.7
|0.1
|Nyla Walker
|7
|8.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|Micahla Funderburk
|7
|8.0
|2.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
|Grace Pack
|7
|4.7
|3.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|Andrea Martinez
|7
|4.4
|3.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.3
|Ramatoulaye Keita
|7
|4.3
|7.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Anaya Harris
|7
|3.3
|2.4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|Trinity Moreland
|5
|1.6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|Amina Gray
|3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Gardner-Webb season stats
- Gardner-Webb has not yet won a game this season (0-7).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-3 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.
- Gardner-Webb hasn't picked up a win this season versus a D1 opponent.
- When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Runnin' Bulldogs are winless in one game.
- Of Gardner-Webb's 21 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Gardner-Webb games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Dec 7
|FGCU
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|South Florida
|A
|1:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Appalachian State
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Florida
|H
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|East Tennessee State
|A
|5:00 PM
