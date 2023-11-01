Gardner-Webb (4-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the North Greenville Crusaders.

If you're looking to see the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Gardner-Webb games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb's next matchup information

Opponent: North Greenville Crusaders

North Greenville Crusaders Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Paul Porter Arena

Paul Porter Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Gardner-Webb's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Gardner-Webb players

Shop for Gardner-Webb gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caleb Robinson 10 14.0 6.0 0.9 1.1 0.3 42.6% (49-115) 26.7% (4-15) Julien Soumaoro 10 14.0 1.4 2.1 1.4 0.1 40.2% (47-117) 34.9% (22-63) DQ Nicholas 10 10.3 3.1 2.9 0.5 0.2 36.1% (35-97) 32.4% (11-34) Brendan Mykalcio 10 5.5 3.8 0.7 0.6 0.3 47.9% (23-48) 50.0% (2-4) Lucas Stieber 10 5.4 3.6 2.2 0.4 0.4 30.4% (17-56) 17.9% (5-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.