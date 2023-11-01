Buy Tickets for Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Basketball Games
Gardner-Webb (4-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the North Greenville Crusaders.
If you're looking to see the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Gardner-Webb games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Gardner-Webb's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Greenville Crusaders
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Paul Porter Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Gardner-Webb's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Gardner-Webb players
Shop for Gardner-Webb gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caleb Robinson
|10
|14.0
|6.0
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|42.6% (49-115)
|26.7% (4-15)
|Julien Soumaoro
|10
|14.0
|1.4
|2.1
|1.4
|0.1
|40.2% (47-117)
|34.9% (22-63)
|DQ Nicholas
|10
|10.3
|3.1
|2.9
|0.5
|0.2
|36.1% (35-97)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Brendan Mykalcio
|10
|5.5
|3.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|47.9% (23-48)
|50.0% (2-4)
|Lucas Stieber
|10
|5.4
|3.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.4
|30.4% (17-56)
|17.9% (5-28)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.