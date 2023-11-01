The Elon Phoenix (2-6) will be on the road against the the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Elon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UNC Greensboro A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Furman A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Marshall H 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Mount Olive H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 High Point A 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Towson H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Charleston (SC) H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Campbell A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 William & Mary H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Monmouth A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Hofstra A 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Northeastern H 11:00 AM
Sun, Feb 4 Campbell H 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Hampton A 7:00 PM

Elon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Top Elon players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Maraja Pass 8 7.9 4.1 3.1 1.3 0.0 44.0% (22-50) 0.0% (0-3)
Iycez Adams 7 8.6 5.7 0.9 0.7 1.4 47.5% (28-59) 0.0% (0-1)
Ajia James 6 7.5 2.2 0.5 0.8 0.0 36.4% (16-44) 37.9% (11-29)
Regina Walton 8 5.6 3.0 2.1 0.6 0.0 28.1% (16-57) 20.0% (4-20)
Jess Booth 8 5.0 2.1 1.4 0.9 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 14.3% (2-14)

