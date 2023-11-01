Elon (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET, on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Upcoming Elon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UNC Greensboro A 4:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Bridgewater (VA) H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 South Carolina A 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Valparaiso H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 William & Mary A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Drexel H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northeastern H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Campbell A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Hampton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Campbell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM

Elon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Elon players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
TK Simpkins 9 13.8 4.8 2.2 1.9 0.6 47.0% (39-83) 30.8% (8-26)
Max Mackinnon 9 11.3 5.2 2.8 0.4 0.3 47.6% (39-82) 41.2% (14-34)
Zac Ervin 9 10.0 1.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 47.4% (27-57) 44.7% (21-47)
Nick Dorn 9 9.8 3.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 40.8% (31-76) 36.2% (17-47)
Rob Higgins 9 9.8 2.0 2.7 0.8 0.0 53.4% (31-58) 40.0% (6-15)

