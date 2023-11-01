Buy Tickets for Elon Phoenix Basketball Games
Elon (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET, on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.
If you're looking to catch the Elon Phoenix in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Elon games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Elon's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Elon's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Elon players
Shop for Elon gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|TK Simpkins
|9
|13.8
|4.8
|2.2
|1.9
|0.6
|47.0% (39-83)
|30.8% (8-26)
|Max Mackinnon
|9
|11.3
|5.2
|2.8
|0.4
|0.3
|47.6% (39-82)
|41.2% (14-34)
|Zac Ervin
|9
|10.0
|1.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|47.4% (27-57)
|44.7% (21-47)
|Nick Dorn
|9
|9.8
|3.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|40.8% (31-76)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Rob Higgins
|9
|9.8
|2.0
|2.7
|0.8
|0.0
|53.4% (31-58)
|40.0% (6-15)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.