Coming up for the East Carolina Pirates women (5-3) is a game at home versus the George Mason Patriots, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.

Upcoming East Carolina games

East Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum

Top East Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Danae McNeal 8 20.9 3.1 1.4 4.4 0.1 41.7% (63-151) 32.6% (14-43) Amiya Joyner 8 11.0 7.8 1.0 1.8 1.5 42.3% (33-78) 0.0% (0-3) Micah Dennis 8 8.9 3.5 3.8 1.8 0.1 37.9% (25-66) 34.5% (10-29) Synia Johnson 7 6.3 3.6 2.6 1.4 0.0 34.8% (16-46) 0.0% (0-7) Karina Gordon 8 4.6 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.0 32.4% (12-37) 26.9% (7-26)

