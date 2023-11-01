The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will be at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming East Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Florida N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Delaware State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 East Tennessee State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Tulsa H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Temple A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 SMU H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 North Texas H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 UAB A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Wichita State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Temple H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 South Florida H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Charlotte A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UTSA A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

East Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minges Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Top East Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
RJ Felton 9 16.3 6.8 1.1 2.0 0.7 46.7% (49-105) 38.1% (16-42)
Ezra Ausar 8 14.4 6.0 1.6 1.3 0.4 61.7% (37-60) 60.0% (3-5)
Brandon Johnson 7 15.3 8.4 1.9 1.0 0.6 40.2% (33-82) 35.0% (14-40)
Quentin Diboundje 9 10.2 3.7 0.6 0.7 0.3 42.1% (32-76) 30.0% (12-40)
Bobby Pettiford 9 9.3 1.9 3.9 0.9 0.0 50.0% (31-62) 35.0% (7-20)

