The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will be at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Opponent: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Broadcast: ESPNU

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% RJ Felton 9 16.3 6.8 1.1 2.0 0.7 46.7% (49-105) 38.1% (16-42) Ezra Ausar 8 14.4 6.0 1.6 1.3 0.4 61.7% (37-60) 60.0% (3-5) Brandon Johnson 7 15.3 8.4 1.9 1.0 0.6 40.2% (33-82) 35.0% (14-40) Quentin Diboundje 9 10.2 3.7 0.6 0.7 0.3 42.1% (32-76) 30.0% (12-40) Bobby Pettiford 9 9.3 1.9 3.9 0.9 0.0 50.0% (31-62) 35.0% (7-20)

