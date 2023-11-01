On deck for the Duke Blue Devils women (5-3) is a matchup away versus the Clemson Tigers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

If you're looking to go to see the Duke Blue Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Duke games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Clemson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 FGCU H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Toledo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Coppin State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Boston College H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Louisville A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Virginia A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Georgia Tech H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Virginia Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 NC State A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Florida State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Miami (FL) A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 North Carolina H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Duke's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Clemson Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Littlejohn Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Duke's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Duke players

Shop for Duke gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Reigan Richardson 8 13.4 1.8 2.0 1.0 0.5 38.0% (38-100) 44.0% (11-25)
Ashlon Jackson 7 12.4 1.6 2.7 1.3 0.1 44.8% (30-67) 40.5% (17-42)
Oluchi Okananwa 8 10.3 7.0 1.8 1.8 0.4 51.7% (30-58) 47.1% (8-17)
Taina Mair 8 10.3 4.1 4.0 2.3 0.1 41.5% (34-82) 26.7% (8-30)
Jadyn Donovan 8 7.1 4.4 1.0 1.4 1.5 47.3% (26-55) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.